Report clears nearly a dozen officers involved in fatal shooting of Rhode Island man

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has cleared 11 officers who played a role in killing a man who was fleeing the scene of a triple shooting. In a report released Thursday, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the officers’ actions were “reasonable and legally justified.” James Harrison of Johnston was accused of shooting and killing his mother and a man and injuring the man’s daughter. He then fled the scene and was fatally shot by police in Cranston, Rhode Island. Several officers have said Harrison exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at police. That has been corroborated by police bodycam videos and cell phone video from an eyewitness.

