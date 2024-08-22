Rio de Janeiro climbers clean site of Christ the Redeemer statue

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian cleaning crew was rappelling in the shadow of one of the world’s most famous sites: Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue. Wearing harnesses and using ropes tied to the balustrade around the statue’s lookout platform, they worked to remove the accumulation of garbage dumped on the mountain slope beneath as tourists looked on. Employed by the municipal waste management company, they are also certified mountain climbers often deployed to clean the city’s famous hillsides, including those settled by working-class communities. They collect not just plastic bottles and other garbage, but also flammable materials that increase the risk of forest fires.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.