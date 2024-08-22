She took a ‘ballot selfie.’ Now she’s suing North Carolina elections board for laws that ban it

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A woman is suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections after she says she received a letter from a board investigator asking her to remove a “ballot selfie” from a post on X. The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Thursday. The lawsuit says Susan Hogarth voted in Wake County during the March primary elections and posted a selfie of her with her ballot. Most photography of voters or ballots in polling places is illegal in North Carolina. She is suing the board for what she calls “unconstitutional” ballot photography laws.

