Small passenger plane crashes on flight to eastern Thailand. All 9 aboard are believed dead

BANGKOK (AP) — A small passenger plane on a domestic flight in Thailand has crashed shortly after taking off from the main airport in the Thai capital Bangkok. Thai media said rescuers found no survivors at the crash site in a mangrove swamp about 40 kilometers southeast of the airport. Nine people were listed as being on board, including five Chinese tourists from Hong Kong and four Thai airline staff. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said the turboprop Cessna Caravan C208B operated by the Thai Flying Service Company departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2:46 p.m. local time. Air traffic control lost contact with the plane 11 minutes later.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.