Ukraine ratifies the statute for joining the International Criminal Court

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Wednesday, opening the possibility of more prosecutions of Russian officials for war crimes. Membership of the ICC is a requirement for joining the European Union, which Ukraine hopes to do after it was formally accepted as a candidate in June 2022, four months after Russia began its full-scale invasion. To reflect the concerns that the ratification may backfire on Ukrainian combatants, the legislation contains a clause that says Ukraine will not recognize ICC’s jurisdiction over cases where the crimes prosecuted by the ICC may have been committed by Ukrainian nationals.

