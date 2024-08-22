USPS proposes changes to save $3 billion per year, starting in 2025
Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service hopes to save $3 billion a year through a series of changes reflecting greater reliance on streamlined regional networks. The proposal, announced Thursday, would adjust mail delivery times while maintaining a commitment to a maximum five-day delivery for the flagship Ground Advantage program and a maximum three-day delivery for local first-class mail. The details were unveiled Thursday by the Postal Service ahead of a Sept. 5 meeting in which the proposed changes will be discussed before being submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission. Election mail won’t be affected because the proposed changes would begin next year.