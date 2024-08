A vehicle fire has sparked a small blaze near Interstate Ten in Banning. Cal Fire says the fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. at the 2000 block of E Ramsey Street.



Firefighters say that a recreational vehicle caught on fire sparking nearby brush. The fire is currently 5 acres and burning with a moderate rate of spread.



CHP reports that several lanes are closed near the Ramsey exit in Banning. Check back for updates.