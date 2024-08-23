Judge declines to order New York to include ‘abortion’ in description of ballot measure

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge says he won’t force state election officials to tell voters that a proposed antidiscrimination amendment to the state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Friday’s decision from state Supreme Court Judge David A. Weinstein comes in lawsuit over the language voters will see on ballots explaining what the Equal Rights Amendment would do if passed. Democrats had pushed the state Board of Elections to include the words “abortion” and “LGBT,” arguing that they would make the amendment’s purpose clearer to voters.

