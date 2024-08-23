Judge rules Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant in the Breonna Taylor case. The charge against former Louisville Detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany carried maximum sentences of life in prison. Federal judge Charles Simpson threw out that felony charge but kept others against the former officers. The ruling also declared that the actions of Taylor’s boyfriend were the legal cause of her death. He fired a shot at police as they were breaking down the door. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was then fatally shot by officers.