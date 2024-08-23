Trump-backed Alaska Republican withdraws from US House race after third-place finish in primary

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has withdrawn from the race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House after finishing third in this week’s primary. The Republican backed by former President Donald Trump announced her decision Friday. The move leaves second-place finisher Republican Nick Begich as the main challenger to Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, who is the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. The three were the most prominent candidates in a field of 12 running for the seat in Alaska’s primary. Under Alaska’s open primary system, voters were asked to pick one candidate, with the top four vote-getters in the race, regardless of party affiliation, advancing to the ranked choice general election.

