Union rep says West Virginia governor late on paying worker health insurance bills, despite denials

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A union official said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family is millions of dollars behind on payments to employees’ health insurance fund at their financially beleaguered hotel. The Greenbrier Council of Labor Unions chair Peter Bostic said “the delinquencies are factual, tangible and documented,” putting workers’ coverage at risk despite the U.S. Senate candidate’s claims otherwise. Justice on Thursday dismissed concerns about at least $2.4 million in delinquent payments to insurance provider during a briefing with press, saying payments had been made “on a regular basis” and that there was “no way” employees would lose coverage. But on Friday, Bostic said the situation is in no way resolved.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.