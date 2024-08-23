US border agent accused of ordering women to show him their breasts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been arrested for ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties. Border agent Shane Millan was arrested Thursday on charges that he deprived four women of their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches. Prosecutors say the 53-year-old Millan told three women to expose their bare chests to him over a web camera. They say a fourth woman was ordered to show him her breasts with her bra on. A message seeking comment was sent to the federal public defender’s office, which represented Millan at his arraignment.

