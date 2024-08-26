China calls for more support for its Ukraine peace plan created with Brazil

BANGKOK (AP) — China is calling for more countries to endorse its peace plan for Ukraine, after a round of diplomacy with Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa to support its plan. Envoy Li Hui said the countries are committed to a political settlement. Ukraine has recognized China’s role in a peace process, given its close relationship with Russia, with the Ukrainian foreign minister paying a visit to the country in July, the first since the war began. Li also in his remarks Tuesday noted Ukraine’s incursion into Russia and blamed the West for its support of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the aim of the incursion is to create a buffer zone to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.

