Fire engulfs apartment building in east London, sending 2 to hospital

LONDON (AP) — Two people have been hospitalized after fire engulfed an apartment building in east London early Monday, sending thick black smoke into the air. The London Fire Brigade said the fire was reported at 2:44 a.m. and the entire building was affected, including scaffolding surrounding the property and the roof. The building has been evacuated and a significant search and rescue operation is underway. The London Ambulance Service said four people were treated at the scene and two were take to the hospital. As many as 40 fire engines and about 225 firefighters responded to the fire at the building.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.