Palm Springs’ football stadium suffers significant damage after main water break

Palm Springs high school is dealing with a maintenance issue after a main water line break, causing significant damage to the school's stadium.

PSHS Athletic Director Art Sanchez told News Channel 3 that there is a sinkhole around 17 feet down and 40 feet wide, forcing the football team to find a new home for the time being.

Just spoke with @PSHSAD Art Sanchez who says Palm Springs football will likely play next 2 home games at Rancho Mirage. Ralph Watt Stadium (PSHS home field) is out of use due to a main water break that caused significant damage. PS hopes to play first home game by Sept. 19. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/PpyGQwdqsh — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) August 26, 2024

Palm Springs football was scheduled to play at home this Friday, August 30 against Grand Terrace and next Friday, September 6 against Eisenhower. Sanchez says those games will take place at another PSUSD site, likely Rancho Mirage high school, but will be confirmed later this week.

Sanchez also says PSUSD is addressing the issue and hopes Ralph Watt Stadium will be operational by September 19.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this story.