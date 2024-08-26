Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs’ football stadium suffers significant damage after main water break

KESQ
By
today at 5:15 PM
Published 5:08 PM

Palm Springs high school is dealing with a maintenance issue after a main water line break, causing significant damage to the school's stadium.

PSHS Athletic Director Art Sanchez told News Channel 3 that there is a sinkhole around 17 feet down and 40 feet wide, forcing the football team to find a new home for the time being.

Palm Springs football was scheduled to play at home this Friday, August 30 against Grand Terrace and next Friday, September 6 against Eisenhower. Sanchez says those games will take place at another PSUSD site, likely Rancho Mirage high school, but will be confirmed later this week.

Sanchez also says PSUSD is addressing the issue and hopes Ralph Watt Stadium will be operational by September 19.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content