Philadelphia airport celebrates its brigade of stress-busting therapy dogs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pack of four-legged therapists that helps calm airport travelers are getting a break of their own. Members of the Wagging Tails Brigade of therapy dogs were honored on Monday at Philadelphia International Airport. The event marks five years that the dogs have been dutifully working in the airport’s corridors. Several of them were presented with birthday presents and a customized cake. Passersby were invited to eat cupcakes and sign an oversized birthday card. Members of the brigade and their volunteer human handlers are both at the airport for at least two hours a week, impressing people with their tricks and doing what they can to raise the spirits of road-weary passengers.

