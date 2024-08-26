Planned Parenthood challenges Missouri law that kicked area clinics off of Medicaid
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Planned Parenthoods are challenging the state over a new law that kicked the organization out of the Medicaid program. Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said Monday that they are filing complaints with the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission. At issue is a new law to ban Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood. Republicans have tried the move for years in a state where almost all abortions are banned. The law aims to make it illegal for Missouri’s Medicaid program to reimburse Planned Parenthood for health care services to low-income patients.