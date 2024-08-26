US appeals court clears way for Florida ban on transgender care for minors

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for Florida to enforce a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Monday’s decision blocks a lower court order against the ban while the matter is appealed. The 2-1 decision was issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. The law that was revived Monday prohibits transgender minors from being prescribed puberty blockers and hormonal treatments, even with their parents’ permission. It also required that transgender adults only receive treatment from a doctor and not from a registered nurse or other qualified medical practitioner. U.S. District Judge Judge Robert Hinkle had blocked the law in June.

