What’s behind the bloodiest recent attacks in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Multiple attacks in Pakistan’s restive southwest have killed at least 31 people, the highest death toll in a 24-hour period blamed on separatists in Baluchistan province in recent years. Gunmen mowed down people after dragging them off buses, cars and trucks. Police and passersby were fatally shot in broad daylight in another district. A railway bridge connecting the province with the rest of the country was blown up. A police station was attacked. There have been other reports of shootings. The assaults were more audacious and brutal than the ones usually perpetrated by militants, who normally target security personnel or installations.

