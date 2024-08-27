1 killed in interstate crash involving truck carrying ‘potentially explosive’ military devices

BRINKLEY, Ark. (AP) — One person has died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Arkansas that backed up traffic for hours on the busy highway. The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the crash involving two tractor-trailers and a truck occurred Monday afternoon near Brinkley shortly after a grass fire in the area. One of the vehicles contained military devices that were potentially explosive, so the area around the crash was evacuated as they were removed. The department says there weren’t any other injuries in the crash. Traffic was diverted overnight. All lanes reopened Tuesday morning.

