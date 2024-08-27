A proposed UN resolution on Myanmar condemns military attacks on civilians and urges peace efforts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain is circulating a United Nations resolution on Myanmar urging renewed peace efforts. It also condemns attacks on civilians, especially by the Myanmar military, and calls for a halt to illicit arms transfers. The draft resolution expresses “alarm at the increased violence across Myanmar.” The Southeast Asian nation is engulfed in civil war between the military-led regime and resistance forces. According to the draft resolution, the deteriorating humanitarian situation and restrictions on humanitarian access in the country have led to food insecurity and hunger. It calls for more humanitarian aids and warns of the potential to further exacerbate discrimination, ethnically motivated violence and human rights abuses.

