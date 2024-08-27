A Syrian journalist who reports for international agencies is arrested by Turkish-backed authorities
Associated Press
IDLIB, Syria (AP) — A local journalist in rebel-held northwestern Syria who works with international news agencies has been arrested by Turkish-backed authorities. That’s according to his wife and rights groups. Journalists and activists call Bakr Qassim’s arrest part of an ongoing crackdown on them. Local authorities have not immediately commented. Qassim has reported and taken photos for French news agency Agence France-Presse and Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency. AFP’s editor-in-chief has called for Qassim’s immediate release. Northwestern Syria is the last rebel bastion in the war-torn country.