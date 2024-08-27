Captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily doesn’t respond to prosecutors’ questions, lawyer says

ROME (AP) — The captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, has decided not to respond to prosecutors’ questions on Tuesday, his lawyer says. James Cutfield, a 51-year-old New Zealand national, is under investigation for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck charges and was questioned for the third time by the Termini Imerese prosecutors on Tuesday. “He just exercised his right to remain silent, probably prosecutors were expecting that,” lawyer Aldo Mordiglia told The Associated Press, adding that the captain’s legal team has just been named and needs time to work on his defensive strategy. Cutfield was among 15 survivors of the Aug. 19 sinking that killed British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah and five others.

