Chipotle may have violated workers’ unionization rights, US labor board says

The National Labor Relations Board says Chipotle may have violated federal labor law in its treatment of employees at its only unionized store. The board said late Monday that its Detroit regional director found merit to allegations filed against Chipotle by the Teamsters union. The union alleges that Chipotle unlawfully disciplined an employee in Lansing, Michigan, for engaging in union activity and told employees the company couldn’t give them raises because they were unionized. Chipotle says it respects workers’ right to organize. The NLRB could file charges against the company if it doesn’t reach a settlement with the union.

