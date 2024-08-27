Football player dies of head injury received in practice at West Virginia middle school

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old football player in West Virginia has died after receiving a head injury in practice. Madison Middle School defensive lineman Cohen Craddock was hurt while making a tackle Friday. The eighth grader suffered from brain bleeding and swelling and was taken to a hospital. His father, Ryan Craddock, tells news outlets that his son died Saturday. After the tackle, Cohen Craddock got back up, took a few steps, then lost consciousness. His father says his oxygen level was low while he was in the ambulance. Boone County Schools Superintendent Matthew Riggs says counseling and other support services are being offered to Madison Middle School students, faculty and staff.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.