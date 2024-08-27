Russian missiles and drones strike across Ukraine, killing at least 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Nighttime Russian Russian drone and missile attacks struck across Ukraine, killing at least two people and starting fires on the outskirts of the capital. Tuesday’s attacks followed a deadly barrage Monday that struck energy facilities throughout the country. Two people died in a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rihstruck, a mining and industrial city in Ukraine’s south, according to the head of the city’s military administration. In the Kyiv region, which had struggled with blackouts after Monday’s onslaught, five air alerts were called during the night. The regional administration said air defenses destroyed all the drones and missiles that Russia fired, but that falling debris set off forest fires.

