Skip to Content
News

2 German boys die after being buried in sand at a Denmark beach

By
Published 7:42 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say two German boys, who got buried in the sand after digging a hole in a dune in northwestern Denmark on Sunday, have died. Police said Monday that the boys, 9 and 12 — who were on holiday with their family from Munich — died late Tuesday. They have not been named. The boys were pulled out by people at the beach, after being buried for 40 minutes. They were flown by helicopter in critical condition to the university hospital in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, where they died.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content