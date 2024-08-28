China and the US will plan a Biden-Xi call in the coming weeks, the White House says

BEIJING (AP) — The White House says Beijing and Washington will plan for a phone call in the coming weeks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. The announcement comes after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Sullivan’s first trip to China as national security advisor was aimed at keeping high-level communications open and stabilizing bilateral relations to avoid conflict. There was no indication the two leaders might meet in person before Biden leaves the Oval Office. The White House says the two sides also plan to hold a military theater commander telephone call in the near future.

