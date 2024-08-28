Skip to Content
News

Community Concerns Grow Over Broken Fountain at La Quinta’s Civic Center Park

Eastern box turtle
schizoform / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Eastern box turtle
By
Published 10:25 AM

A broken fountain at Civic Center Park in La Quinta is sparking concern among residents, who said they fear for the well-being of the park’s wildlife.

Residents are taking to social media to urge city officials to address the issue.

According to community members, the city said that a new pump is on order, but it's unclear when it will be installed.

As concerns grow, News Channel 3 talks to the Parks Superintendent, Dianne Hansen, to see how she's planning to address the situation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content