‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ sue Massachusetts for campaign targeting their anti-abortion practices

BOSTON (AP) — A conservative law firm is suing Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey over an initiative the state launched earlier this summer targeting “crisis pregnancy centers” that Healey calls strictly “anti-abortion.” The federal lawsuit by the Washington-based American Center for Law and Justice says the initiative, which warns people against seeking help from crisis pregnancy centers, violates the centers’ constitutional rights, including the right to free speech. Healey calls the lawsuit frivolous and says the centers pose real harm, in part by attempting to delay abortions until it’s too late and by relying on untrained staff or volunteers.

