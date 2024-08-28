Ford joins growing list of companies changing diversity policies after conservative pressure

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has joined the ranks of companies that have pulled back on diversity, equity and inclusion policies while facing pressure from conservative groups. CEO Jim Farley sent a memo to all employees early Wednesday outlining the changes. The company will no longer take part in external culture surveys and an annual survey by the Human Rights Campaign that measures workplace inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees. Ford will put its resources into taking care of customers, employees and communities versus commenting publicly on polarizing issues, the memo said. The Human Rights Campaign called Ford’s decision shortsighted and said it will hurt the company’s long-term business.

