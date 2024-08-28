Marathon Match: Longest US Open match since at least 1970 goes a grueling 5 hours, 35 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Evans has won the longest match at the U.S. Open since tiebreakers were introduced in 1970, beating Karen Khachanov 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 in 5 hours, 35 minutes. Evans trailed 4-0 in the fifth set before running off the final six games. The final point, fittingly, was a marathon 22-shot rally. The previous record was 5 hours, 26 minutes, set when Stefan Edberg beat Michael Chang in a five-setter in the 1992 semifinals. Evans improved to 5-0 against Khachanov, a semifinalist at the 2022 U.S. Open, by emerging in a match in which the sets lasted 68, 67, 72, 67 and 61 minutes.

