Militia group member sentenced to 5 years in prison for Capitol riot plot
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A militia group member who communicated with other far-right extremists while they stormed the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to five years in prison. Kentucky electrician Dan Edwin Wilson told U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich that he regrets entering the Capitol that day but said he had “good intentions” on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors say Wilson planned with others for weeks to attack the Capitol and stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. According to prosecutors, Wilson has identified as members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and as a member of the militia-style Gray Ghost Partisan Rangers.