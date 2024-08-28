Russia bans 92 more Americans from the country, including journalists

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced 92 additions to its list of Americans banned from entering the country. That includes some journalists who formerly worked in Russia and American law enforcement and business figures. A ministry statement said the bans were imposed because of the so-called Russophobic course of the Biden Administration. It claimed the banned journalists represent publications that have spread fakes about Russia’s military. The new list of banned Americans includes 11 current or former staff members of the Wall Street Journal, including its editor Emma Tucker. She had repeatedly criticized Russia for the arrest and conviction on espionage charges of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich. The reporter spent 16 months behind bars before being released in August.

