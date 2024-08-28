Searchers find a missing plane and human remains in Michigan’s Lake Huron after 17 years

BOIS BLANC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Searchers have discovered a small plane that crashed in Michigan’s Lake Huron 17 years ago as well as the long-missing remains of a passenger. The remains were identified as H. Brooke Stauffer Jr., who lived in the Washington, D.C., area. The 56-year-old was a passenger in the small plane that departed Mackinac Island in August 2007. The body of Stauffer’s fiancee, pilot Karen Dodds, was recovered two months after the plane crashed. State police said Wednesday that the wreckage was discovered by Great Lakes Search & Recovery, a private company.

