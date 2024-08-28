Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after he falls through ceiling of Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals service says a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee was arrested after he fell through the ceiling of a home where he was hiding. Twenty-year-old Deario Wilkerson was arrested Monday in Memphis by a U.S. Marshals Service task force that looks for fugitives in West Tennessee. Authorities say Wilkerson had been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in the fatal shooting of Troy Cunningham in Memphis on April 2. The task force had tracked Wilkerson to a Memphis home and surrounded the house. Wilkerson, who was hiding in the attic, was arrested after he fell through the ceiling. He was not hurt.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.