A strong wave likely capsized a Viking replica ship off Norway, police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a strong wave was likely responsible for the capsizing of a Viking ship replica earlier this week off Norway’s coast that killed a U.S. citizen, describing it as a “tragic accident” that did not constitute a criminal matter. The wooden replica, called Naddodd, was crossing the North Atlantic from the Faeroe Islands to Norway with an international team of six people. The ship had departed the Faeroes — located halfway between Scotland and Iceland — on Saturday. It sailed into strong winds and high waves and late on Tuesday capsized off the coastal town of Stad. Five survivors were rescued while a sixth person drowned.

