Alfonso Cuarón, Cate Blanchett bring series ‘Disclaimer’ to Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Alfonso Cuarón is the first to admit that he does not know how to make a television series. He might even be too old to learn how, he said. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has technically now made a series, the seven-part AppleTV+ show “Disclaimer,” with Cate Blanchett, which is playing Venice Film Festival. But he did it his way: Like a film. Cuarón, Blanchett and Kevin Kline all made the journey to the Italian film festival to debut and speak about the psychological thriller before it begins streaming on Oct. 11

