Autopsy determines man killed in Wisconsin maximum-security prison was strangled

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say an inmate found dead at a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin was strangled in his cell. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Green Bay Correctional Institution on Tuesday evening for a report of an inmate who wasn’t breathing and found 19-year-old Micah Laureano dead at the scene. An initial investigation determined that Laureano had been killed in his cell and detectives identified his 24-year-old cellmate as a suspect. The sheriff’s department said in a news release Thursday that an autopsy revealed that Laureano had been strangled. The department said that Laureano and the suspect had been in the cell together for only hours before his death.

