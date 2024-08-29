Challenges of the Gaza humanitarian aid pier offer lessons for the US Army

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army commander in charge of the U.S. military’s Gaza pier project says the mission was the biggest “organizational leadership challenge” he has ever experienced. The service dealt with the wild combination of turbulent weather, security threats and sweeping personnel restrictions. Speaking to The Associated Press after much of the unit returned home, Col. Sam Miller said the Army learned a number of lessons during the four-month mission. A different senior Army official says one of the takeaways is that the service needs to train under more challenging conditions to be better prepared for bad weather and other issues they had to face.

