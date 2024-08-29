Colman Domingo is practicing racial healing on and off the screen — and wants you to join him

NEW YORK (AP) — Colman Domingo has implicitly invited audiences to join his journey of racial healing across a Hollywood career spent largely in supporting roles. But he is thinking more intentionally about how he uses his off-screen platform now that recent roles in films like “Rustin” have placed him in the spotlight. His call for racial healing is now more explicit through a new partnership with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The children’s opportunity nonprofit and the leading man are promoting year-round conversations to decrease polarization. Domingo says, “this how I become a bit more human” and “how we extend a bit more grace to one another.”

