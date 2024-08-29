Judge says ex-Boston Celtics’ Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis can delay prison to finish film

NEW YORK (AP) — A film project has earned former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis a temporary reprieve from the start of his three-year prison term for a fraud conviction. Judge Valerie E. Caproni on Wednesday said Davis can wait until October to start serving his three-year, four-month stint for defrauding an insurance plan for NBA players and their families. About two dozen former players and others were convicted of cheating the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan of over $5 million. Davis was to report to prison by Sunday. He sought a delay to complete a documentary film project on his life. Now, he must report to prison by Oct. 22.

