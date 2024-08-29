New Trump book defends 2018 Putin meeting, taunts rivals and threatens to imprison Meta’s Zuckerberg

NEW YORK (AP) — In a new book, former President Donald Trump threatens to imprison Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg if the tech mogul does anything akin to his 2020 donations that helped fund local election offices. Trump made the threats in a new book he published called “Save America.” In the book he also called his much -criticized 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin “a GREAT meeting.” In a caption of a photo of Zuckerberg meeting with him in the oval office, Trump revived complaints about 2020 donations, which Conservatives claim helped Democrats. “If he does anything illegal this time,” Trump writes of Zuckerberg, “he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

