Spain’s leader in Senegal concludes West Africa tour aimed at tackling irregular migration

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has met with Senegal’s president as part of a trip through three West African nations aimed at tackling irregular migration to Spain’s Canary Islands. More than 22,000 people have disembarked on its shores since January, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry, more than double the number of irregular arrivals for the same period last year. Among those making it to the Canaries are thousands of young people from Senegal and other West African countries who are seeking better job opportunities abroad. Sánchez began his tour in Mauritania on Tuesday where he announced that Spain will provide temporary work opportunities in Spain to Mauritanians. He was in Senegal on Wednesday and Thursday.

