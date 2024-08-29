The interview: Kamala Harris’ inaugural sit-down was most notable for seeming … ordinary

By not submitting to a press interview in the month since becoming the Democratic choice for president, Kamala Harris set the stakes high for her talk with CNN’s Dana Bash. But it was ultimately notable mostly for seeming routine. Bash asked Harris about her priorities in office and to explain some changes in position on issues, along with eliciting a description of the moment President Biden told her he was dropping his re-election campaign. Bash didn’t ask — and Harris didn’t offer — whether more probing press interviews would come in the future.

