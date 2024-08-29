Valley Veterans for Peace call for ceasefire in Palm Springs demonstration

The Coachella Valley's Veterans For Peace chapter is organizing a peaceful demonstration in Palm Springs calling for a ceasefire amid the Hamas and Israeli conflict.

It will take place on the corner of Tahquitz Canyon and Palm Canyon Drive on the west side.

In a press release ahead of the event, the Valley VFP Chapter said, "Our local Veterans For Peace (VFP) chapter is very diverse with many members from the Jewish community. To achieve peace, you have to be willing to compromise. We Intentionally refrain from describing the conflict as genocide. If there is no peace within VFP then there certainly cannot be peace in the world. We seek the abolishment of war and for conflicts to be resolved with non-violence."

