Governor appoints ex-school board member recalled over book ban push to Nebraska’s library board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed a new member to the Nebraska Library Commission — a former local school board member removed from office after trying to ban more than 50 books. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Terri Cunningham-Swanson will serve on the board responsible for promoting, developing and coordinating library services in Nebraska. Cunningham-Swanson will be among six members on the commission. Cunningham-Swanson was elected to the Plattsmouth Community Board of Education in 2023 and immediately sought to ban 52 books from the school library. Backlash over the effort led to a successful recall effort in January.

