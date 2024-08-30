The first election in a decade is planned in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Here’s what to know

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Residents of Indian-controlled Kashmir are gearing up for their first regional election in a decade that will allow them to have their own truncated government, also known as a local assembly, instead of remaining under New Delhi’s direct rule. Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan and claimed in its entirety by both. The Indian-administered part has been on edge since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ended its special status in 2019 and also scrapped its statehood. The three-phased polls will take place in September amid a sharp rise in rebel attacks on government forces. Here is what you need to know about the coming election.

