A suicide bomber detonates in Afghan capital, killing at least 6 people and injuring 13

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police in the Afghan capital say a suicide bomber carried out an attack killing at least six people and injuring 13 others. The blast took place in Kabul’s southwestern neighborhood. Police said the dead included one woman while 13 people were wounded, all of them civilians who were taken to a hospital for treatment. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Islamic State group’s affiliate, a major rival of the ruling Taliban, has carried out previous attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.

