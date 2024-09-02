Argentine court lets two French rugby players accused of rape fly home as investigation continues

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine prosecutors say they would let two French rugby players accused of violently raping a woman to fly home, even as the explosive case remained under investigation. A judge in Argentina’s western city of Mendoza, where the alleged assault occurred, still must sign off on the decision. It clears the way for the departure of the two French national team players, Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou. The 21-year-old athletes were arrested in early July after a woman filed a complaint accusing them of repeatedly raping her. They maintain their innocence. The public prosecution in Mendoza, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) west of Buenos Aires, confirmed the decision Monday.

